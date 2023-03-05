Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.