Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

