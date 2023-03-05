Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in 3M by 16.1% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in 3M by 197.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

