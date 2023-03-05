Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

