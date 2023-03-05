Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,699,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,397,000 after acquiring an additional 353,310 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

