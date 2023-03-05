Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 22.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Eaton stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

