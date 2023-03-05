Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $234.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

