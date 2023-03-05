Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after buying an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

