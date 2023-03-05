Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

