Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Reduced by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES opened at $75.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.