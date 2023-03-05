Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exagen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get Exagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exagen

In other news, CEO John Aballi acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.