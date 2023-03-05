Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Exagen Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Exagen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Further Reading
