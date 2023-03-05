Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

