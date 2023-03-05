Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.4 days.

Experian Price Performance

EXPGF remained flat at $34.91 on Friday. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.