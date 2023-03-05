F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of F5 worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $47,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 174.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $2,483,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.