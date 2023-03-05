FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

