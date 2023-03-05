Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $205.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,518,452 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

