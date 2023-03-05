Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 591.5 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FANUF traded up C$6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$179.75. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$164.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.96. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$127.00 and a 12-month high of C$184.94.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc shares are going to split on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.