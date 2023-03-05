Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

FATP stock remained flat at $10.46 on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

