Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,341 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.