Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 9,746 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

