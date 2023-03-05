Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.