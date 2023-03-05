Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 45,506 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

