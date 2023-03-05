FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $182.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

