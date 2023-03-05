Fei USD (FEI) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.72 million and approximately $159,715.05 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99713558 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $158,327.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

