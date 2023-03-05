Fellaz Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,851.09 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00007788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $80,851.09 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

