Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Review

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fenikso and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fenikso and Crescent Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.41 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fenikso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fenikso has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fenikso and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Fenikso.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

