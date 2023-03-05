Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FNF opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.