Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 574 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

