Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 150 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $697.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $697.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.01.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

