Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CEQP opened at $25.41 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.