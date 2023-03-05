Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,854 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

