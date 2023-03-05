Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $339,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

