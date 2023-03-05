Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $417,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

