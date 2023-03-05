Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $308,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $79.24 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

