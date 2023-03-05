Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

