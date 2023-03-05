Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
DNUT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CL King boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Krispy Kreme Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
