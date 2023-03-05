Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $15,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

