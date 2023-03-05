Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 822 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

