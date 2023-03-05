First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $49,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBP opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

