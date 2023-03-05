First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $49,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

