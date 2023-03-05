First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:AG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. 5,203,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

