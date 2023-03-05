First Manhattan Co. Buys 625 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

TSM opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.