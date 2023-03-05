First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.33% of Northrim BanCorp worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIM. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NRIM opened at $52.40 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $298.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

