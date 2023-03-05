First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,215 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 5.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBGS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

