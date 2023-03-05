First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $70,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

NYSE:MAA opened at $159.47 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

