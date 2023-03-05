First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.49 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Flowers Foods worth $66,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,617,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

