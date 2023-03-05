First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995,728 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $61,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD opened at $65.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

