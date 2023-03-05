First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
First Western Financial Price Performance
MYFW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.26. 8,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial
In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group downgraded First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.