First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

First Western Financial Price Performance

MYFW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.26. 8,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group downgraded First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

