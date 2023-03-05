Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 5,840 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.13% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2,144.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 415,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 166.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROAM stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

