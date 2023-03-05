Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.05% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,381,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.